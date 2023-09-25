Crescent Crown closes on nearly 17 acres behind Cortana Walmart

Crescent Crown Distributors last week purchased 17 acres of land on Oak Villa Boulevard, behind the Cortana-area Walmart.

The deal coincides with its plans to expand, which were unanimously approved by the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission last week. Crescent Crown moved into its current facilities on Tom Drive in 2015 and wants to expand with a new 117,000-square-foot warehouse addition to the property.

The alcohol distributor purchased the vacant land for a little more than $3 million, or $4.15 per square foot.

Crescent Crown bought the property from Flor-Line Associates, the former owner of Cortana Mall, according to the deal filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The New York-based company was represented in the deal by Zachary Bornstein, former vice president of Goldman Sachs and current president of Olshan Properties.