Crawford House coming down, one year after preservationists thought they’d saved it

Work crews today began demolishing the Crawford House in Webb Park, almost exactly one year after preservationists thought they had saved the iconic example of mid-century modern architecture from the wrecking ball.

“We’re incredibly disappointed,” Preserve Louisiana Executive Director Fairleigh Jackson says. “So many people in this community, in this neighborhood, cared about this architectural gem. It had so much significance.”

In April 2019, a group of developers acquired the property from its aging owners with plans to raze the house and subdivide its 1.5-acre lot for redevelopment.

But after Preserve Louisiana and others expressed outrage, the developers backed down and sold the house to private investor Mike Moran, through his Crawford House LLC.

Just a few weeks later, however, Moran listed the house for sale, though with a restriction: The property disclosure documents attached to the sale listing prohibits a new owner from subdividing the property.

The house has been listed for sale for the past year, but local real estate agent Ashley Bugea says the only interest it generated was from buyers who wanted to tear it down and build new on the site.

“The only serious interest in it was from people who wanted it as a lot and they were scared they were going to run up against negative publicity for trying to tear it down,” she says.

Moran could not be reached for comment.

The home was known for its many examples, inside and out, of mid-century modern architecture and was featured in national magazines in the 1950s and 1960s. It was designed by renowned architect Wahl Snyder, who designed some of Miami Beach’s best-known structures, for another renowned architect, Hamilton Crawford.

Despite its pedigree, however, the home was never listed on federal, state or local historic registers, which could have helped save it.

Jackson, who tried last year to list it locally as a historic building but faced opposition from Moran, says the home’s sad fate is an example of why property owners should take advantage of historic designations.