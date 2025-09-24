Covington company buys 43 acres near Harveston development

A Covington company has purchased a 43-acre tract near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

West Village Development CDL LLC, represented by D. Brian Cohn, bought the property from Mike Wampold’s SLP Development LLC for $10 cash and other goods and services, according to a deal filed last Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The purchased land is one of six vacant parcels that total roughly 370 acres fronting the Harveston Development. Wampold still owns the surrounding parcels.

Business filings with the Secretary of State list Core Development and Construction as the lone officer of West Village Development CDL. The registered agent is David Guidry.

Core Development and Construction has been involved in several residential developments in Lake Charles, including DSLD’s Edgewood at Morganfield and The Cottages at Morganfield.

The Harveston traditional neighborhood development is set on almost 2,000 acres of land near Nicholson Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

The Preserve at Harveston, which contains 350 lots, marked the first phase of residential development. Construction began in 2023 for The Lakes at Harveston, which will comprise roughly 1,100 additional homes across five sections.

Wampold, Harveston’s developer, was unable to be reached for comment before this afternoon’s publication deadline.