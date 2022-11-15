Couple purchase Jasper Avenue apartment building

By
-

The Texas owners of a Jasper Avenue apartment building have sold the property to a Baton Rouge couple for $240,000,


Already an INSIDER? Sign in.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.