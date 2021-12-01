Could Baton Rouge see more last-mile delivery space in future?

Last-mile delivery space is in demand across U.S. metros as consumers seek faster deliveries. Baton Rouge has seen little development of such spaces, but professionals say it could soon.

Industrial properties in Baton Rouge and elsewhere have experienced high rents and record-low vacancies during the pandemic. Last-mile delivery spaces, or warehouses that house products that can be loaded onto vehicles for local delivery, are booming, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Metros that have demand for those spaces include Houston, Memphis, Dallas and Atlanta, due to their size, says Scot Guidry, manager at Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. The only companies utilizing that kind of space in Baton Rouge are Amazon, UPS and FedEx, he says.

Many companies will look for spaces smaller than 100,000 square feet, he says, which Baton Rouge has. However, it doesn’t have the excess inventory or the type of inventory conducive to freight, logistics or distribution center-type spaces.

“You can’t take a ground-level office warehouse for a service company that works in the petrochemical industry and convert it as easily to last-mile use,” he says.

However, demand for these types of warehouses in the Baton Rouge market could change.

The Amazons of the world will concentrate more and more on not using third-party logistics to ship out products, he says, and demand for two-day or even next-day delivery is growing rapidly.

“Consumers want goods faster than ever before,” says Jonathan Walker of Maestri Murrell. “They’re ordering more online but want to get it quicker, and the only way to do that is to house more items closer to the consumer.”

Availability for empty property to build on in Baton Rouge is slim, Guidry says, and lots of companies face rezoning or pricing issues, choosing to build on already-developed space, like Amazon at Cortana Mall, or outside city limits, like the distribution centers in Port Allen.

However, he sees last-mile space following the lead of storage space companies and going vertical, building up instead of on a large piece of land, cutting costs and allowing companies to build on smaller properties.