Investors not gobbling up housing in Louisiana

A recent analysis cited in Governing found that only 15% of single-family homes in Louisiana were purchased by investors in 2021, the second-lowest percentage among states. The national average was 24%, an increase from the 15% to 16% rate that had held steady since 2012, the article states.

Despite Louisiana’s low rate, many of the states with the highest percentages of corporate investors in single-family homes were in the South, with Georgia leading the nation with a rate of 33%. The reason Southern states had higher rates is due to corporate-friendly regulatory environments, the article says, leading local officials to advocate for stronger policies to protect first-time homebuyers.

In her testimony before a U.S. House subcommittee hearing, Brookings Metro senior analyst Jenny Schuetz reasoned that increased corporate investment in the single-family housing market disproportionately crowds out low-income, Black, Latino and Native families. Furthermore, she said higher corporate ownership also drives up rent in those areas, which also negatively impacts the same demographic groups. Read the transcript.

So far, the national rate has decreased slightly in 2022, from 24% to about 22%, Governing states. Read the full story from Governing.