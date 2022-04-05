Convenience store property on Jefferson Highway sells for $5.3M

California-based investment company Ruffner Properties bought the convenience store property at 8967 Jefferson Highway for $5.3 million on Thursday.

The property, near the corner of Jefferson Highway and Drusilla Drive, was developed in 2021 and houses an Exxon gas station, Kangaroo Express and a Kean’s Fine Dry Cleaning.

The seller was Net Lease Alliance, a capital-providing company for commercial net-lease projects. The company has three properties under development in Louisiana—two Circle Ks in Baton Rouge and one in LaPlace.

Representatives for Ruffner Properties and Net Lease Alliance could not be reached by press time.