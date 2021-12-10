Controversial Zachary subdivision will now go before Planning Commission in January

The Trivento subdivision, a proposed 900-plus-home Zachary development by D.R. Horton, will now go before the Planning Commission in January.

The development was deferred from the Dec. 13 meeting, which wasn’t the first setback for the project. Commissioners deferred the item in July and denied it in August due to a number of concerns.

The first of those concerns involves the Zachary school district, which may not have the student capacity to support such a large development, says Council member Brandon Noel of District 1.

Developers like D.R. Horton can build quickly, Noel says, and there are between 2,500 and 3,000 other housing units approved but not yet finished in the school district. Adding almost another 1,000 worried a lot of Zachary residents.

On top of school capacity woes, the Zachary Fire Department had issues with the development’s street widths, Noel says, though he doesn’t know if this has since been addressed.

In order to appease worries, the developer has reduced the number of lots by a bit, Planning Director Ryan Holcomb says. The developer also has set aside some acreage for a possible school to be built, which Holcomb says the Planning Commission is discussing with the school board.

But Noel doesn’t know if that will be enough.

“My assumption is they’re trying to lessen the opposition,” Noel says. “That’s great and I wish every developer wanted to offer property for a school. The reality is that doesn’t build or staff a school. It’s a drop in the bucket of what would be needed to lessen concerns from the community.”

The subdivision itself falls in Council member Chauna Banks’ district, Noel says, but is adjacent to his and is one of the first subdivisions he has seen that falls outside of his district, which encompasses the city of Zachary, but is still within the Zachary school district.

The subdivision will go before the Planning Commission at its Jan. 18 meeting.

A representative for D.R. Horton could not be reached by this morning’s publication deadline.