Controversial rezoning proposal for Citiplace hotel to be deferred

An application to rezone one of the last undeveloped tracts in Citiplace to allow for a hotel will not be considered as scheduled when the East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission meets Monday.

Instead, Metro Council member Laurie Adams, who represents the area, is calling for a deferral to next month’s meeting to allow more time to discuss whether the project is appropriate.

“I understand that the businesses and the residents in the area have some concerns,” she says. “It’s now time to take those concerns to the developers and take a holistic look at the project and see if this project makes sense.”

Developer Sam Sayania is seeking to put a 93-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel near the intersection of Corporate Boulevard and Bocage Lake Drive. The 1.49-acre property currently is approved for condominiums, and making the change would require approval of the Planning Commission and the Metro Council.

Some residents of the Bocage Lake neighborhood next to the proposed hotel argue that the area should remain residential. Adams suggests that recent reports about crime associated with some of the parish’s existing hotels makes some residents wary of hotels in general.