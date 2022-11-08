Condo development with 45 units planned for Spanish Town

the Roumain Building downtown, complained that hundreds of teenagers gather on Third Street on weekends near his building and warned about “turf wars.” He complained about “nightclubs” causing problems downtown, though other attendees defended the importance of downtown nightlife. They added that downtown has low rates of crime, though Clayton says that won’t always be the case if the issues are not addressed.

DDD Executive Director Whitney Hoffman Sayal raised the possibility of launching a third Plan Baton Rouge effort, to build on the progress that followed the last two downtown planning efforts.

in improvements the Metro Council recently approved could help attract a New Orleans Pelicans preseason game, along with high school basketball tournaments. The improvements also will prepare the facility to host three hockey games in December and January, which could be a preview of a possible minor league hockey franchise moving to Baton Rouge.

Luke Lognion, co-owner of BRASS by Circa 1857, says almost every downtown bar is on board with his “

Work downtown, play downtown

” promotion, meant to encourage downtown workers to stick around for a special happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. If all goes well, the promotion might be expanded to downtown residents, he says; more information is available at

workplaybr.com

.