Company buys 10 more Cottages at O’Neal units for $2.4M

Delaware-registered company CF KL Assets 2019-2 LLC has purchased 10 more units in the Cottages at O’Neal development for nearly $2.4 million, according to documents recorded with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Business filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office show C T Corporation System as the registered agent for CF KL. The seller for each of the transactions was Lancaster Construction LLC, which is helmed by local developer Art Lancaster.

Cottages at O’Neal is a townhome development with 62 individual units on George O’Neal Road near the intersection with O’Neal Lane. CF KL already owned six units in the development, purchasing four in June and two in July at a total price of $1.4 million.