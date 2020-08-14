Commercial sales in Baton Rouge increase from June to July

While still significantly down from pre-pandemic levels, commercial sales in Baton Rouge rose 50% from June to July, according to an analysis released today by local real estate firm Elifin Realty.

Commercial sales transactions through July were lower than in 2016, the previous five-year low, posting 182 commercial sales so far this year, a sizable decrease from last year’s 207 for the same period.

The drop in the dollar volume of sales activity was even more dramatic compared to last year’s figures. Commercial sales volume through July was $172.5 million, compared to nearly $327 million in the first seven months of 2019.

The analysis, provided by Elifin Realty, takes the current year-to-data statistics and compares them with the average year-to-date figures over the prior five years. The analysis shows that every sector of the commercial real estate market is down except for retail, which has seen a more than 38% increase in the number of sales as well as a 10.6% growth in sales volume. See the full report.