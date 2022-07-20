Commercial development in Zachary planned on 130 acres

An investment group has purchased 130 acres in Zachary that it believes is ripe for commercial development.

Port Allen-based BGK Investments LLC purchased the tract next to Old Scenic Highway for $1.16 million last week, according to Elifin Realty.

Kyle Bratton, a member of the three-person investment group, says by text that the group is planning commercial development for the site, noting that about 4,000 new homes are expected to be built in the area over the next couple years. He named a grocery store, gas station/car wash and restaurants as possible types of businesses, but declined to say if the group is in talks with any specific companies.

Zachary’s population has grown by about 33% from just under 15,000 residents in 2010 to approximately 20,000 in 2021, according to the census. For context, East Baton Rouge Parish’s population grew about 3% during that time.