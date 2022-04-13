Colorado company buys Scotlandville mobile home park for $5.9M

Colorado-based mobile home acquisition company GoFresh Homes bought Leo’s Mobile Home Park for $5.9 million on Tuesday.

GoFresh has a lot of interest in the Louisiana market, says CEO James Davis, and one of the company’s major goals is to create more affordable housing. GoFresh will also rebrand the park, calling it GoFresh Parks-Wind Rose.

The park, which sits on 14 acres on Blount Road in Scotlandville, was sold by Dennis Ray Caruso.

Mobile home park investments have become more attractive due to an unprecedented demand for affordable housing, Forbes reports. Increased interest rates and higher rents have decreased home affordability across the country and in Baton Rouge.

Many mobile home parks have older-generation owners beginning to retire, and Forbes predicts the mobile home park asset class continuing to consolidate over the next five to 10 years. Large-scale investors like Warren Buffett and Blackstone are already major players in the mobile home park investing space.

This is GoFresh’s second Baton Rouge acquisition, as the company also owns GoFresh Parks-Blakewood on Old Hammond Highway.