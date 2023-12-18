Cold front continues for Capital Region housing market

Following national trends, the Capital Region’s housing market is continuing to cool amid lowering inventory, elevated sales prices and high interest rates.

Once again, pending sales and closed sales both saw decreases year-over-year in November, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, while the length of time on market until sale and the months’ supply of inventory both continued to increase.

Some 607 residential home deals closed in November in the Capital Region. That’s down more than 11% compared to November 2022. It also marks a 25.5% year-to-date decline since last November..

Months supply of homes for sale in the region—defined as East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes—grew some 40% compared to the previous year to 3.8 months, as the market continues to shift to favor buyers. A neutral or buyer’s market is said to be six months or more. The shift is stark compared to the 1.1 months supply recorded at the beginning of 2022.

Nationwide, home sales have chilled to the slowest pace since August 2010, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Here’s the full November breakdown for the Capital Region:

New listings decreased 2.9% to 744

Pending sales decreased 13.2% to 541

Closed sales decreased 11.5% to 607

Median sales price decreased 0.7% to $260,588

Percent of list price received decreased 0.7% to 97.7%

Inventory of homes for sale increased 11.5% to 2,779

Months’ supply of inventory increased 40.7% to 3.8

See the full report.