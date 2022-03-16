LSU coach Brian Kelly purchases home on East Lakeshore Drive

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has purchased an expansive and newly renovated lakefront home on East Lakeshore Drive, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office on Tuesday.

The selling price of the home was not disclosed, but the sellers, Jason and Jennifer Borné, purchased the home for $1.8 million in 2019, and the purchase made Business Report’s Top 10 Most Expensive Home Sales list that year.

The house, 3267 East Lakeshore, was featured in inRegister magazine in February for the Bornés’ recent renovations, including an expanded kitchen and added pool.

LSU signed Kelly in November to a 10-year contract worth $95 million plus incentives. The terms also included a $1.2 million loan for a home, Sports Illustrated reported.

Kelly purchased the home through the name 3267 E. Lakeshore Drive LLC.

Jewel Fourrier of Weichert Realtors represented Kelly, and Quita Cutrer of Burns & Co. represented the Bornés. Both agents declined to comment on the purchase.