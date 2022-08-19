CitiPlace Centre II office building purchased for $6.8M

In a $6.8 million cash sale, the CitiPlace Centre II office building has been purchased by a Louisiana-based company, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The two-story office building, near the Izzo’s Illegal Burrito restaurant on Corporate Boulevard, was sold by Delaware-registered and Georgia-based SHRLA LLC, according to the company’s business filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

The building was purchased by Louisiana-registered Orion Holdings LLC, whose registered agent is Orion Laboratories CEO David Slaughter, business filings show. Slaughter could not be reached for comment by this afternoon’s deadline.

CitiPlace Centre II is one of seven office buildings in Baton Rouge and New Orleans that were purchased by Songy HighRoads in 2013 for $52.7 million.