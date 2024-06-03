Church buys former synagogue next door for $2M

Jefferson Baptist Church has purchased the property next door that housed the Unified Jewish Congregation of Baton Rouge.

Jefferson Baptist bought the property from the Unified Jewish Congregation of Baton Rouge for $2 million, according to sales documents filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Sigmund Morel represented Jefferson Baptist Church and Steven Cavalier represented the Unified Jewish Congregation in the sale.

The Unified Jewish Congregation moved operations to its location on Kleinert Avenue, which recently underwent renovations.

Daily Report could not confirm Jefferson Baptist Church’s plans for the building by this morning’s deadline.