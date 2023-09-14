Chicken sandwich food truck business buys building on Burbank

Local chicken sandwich food truck operation Chicky Sandos closed on a building on Burbank Drive, according to sales documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office today.

Born during the pandemic, Chicky Sandos specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches. Friends Daniel Vu, Naser Abudyak, Henry Nguyen and Jordan Duong brought the concept to Baton Rouge as a food truck in late 2020.

Co-owner Abudyak, through Chicky Sandos One LLC, bought the building on Burbank Drive, near the Gardere Lane intersection, for $425,000 from Jack Properties LLC, represented by Newell Jack. The Burbank Drive location was formerly an Empire Wingz.