Check out Baton Rouge’s most expensive home sales of 2023 

“It felt like a bad year, but when you look at the numbers—it wasn’t a bad year, it was a hard year,” says Quita Cutrer of Burns & Co., when talking about Baton Rouge’s high-end residential real estate market in 2023. “It was just 10 times harder to get a deal together. It took every bit of experience I had.”

There was a lot of uncertainty in the market, says Cutrer, who was the listing agent on three of the top home sales in Baton Rouge last year. Inflation, rising interest rates and stock market fluctuations all impact upper-end clients who close on homes priced above $1 million.

The most expensive publicly recorded deal that closed last year was for a 9,660-square-foot mansion tucked on an acre just off of the Country Club of Louisiana golf course. The house on North Mission Hills Avenue is next door to the home that topped Business Report’s list of the most expensive homes sold in 2022. That home, like this year’s list topper, traded hands for $4 million.

Many of the homes on this year’s list traded for less than their asking price, including the No. 1 home, which was listed for $4.9 million. The No. 3 home, an estate on Highland Road, closed for $2.8 million after being listed on the market for 719 days at $3.9 million.

With mortgage rates as high as they are, buyers are increasingly turning to cash to finance deals for higher-end homes, allowing them to skirt an appraisal. Buyers and sellers in the high-end market are also becoming more private—either having real estate agents and brokers sign nondisclosure agreements or taking steps to keep the homes off the multiple listing service.

See the list of the most expensive homes that sold last year from the latest edition of Business Report. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.