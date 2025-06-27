Chase Bank buys vacant site near Burbank to open another branch

Chase Bank has purchased a 1.02-acre site on Creek Centre Boulevard near Burbank Drive, where it plans to open a new branch.

The bank bought the vacant property from First Estate LLC for $2 million, according to documents filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Alexandra Friedman, head of real estate for JPMorgan Chase, represented the buyer in the transaction. Naji Sadeq represented the seller.

First Estate previously acquired the site in 2022 from JEC Real Estate Investments for $1.5 million.

The East Baton Rouge Planning Commission unanimously approved plans for a 3,432-square-foot bank building with a drive-through in November.

The new branch will sit in a rapidly growing stretch of roadway near West Lee Drive. A Panda Express, Starbucks and Dutch Bros Coffee are also planned for the area. The Chase site is adjacent to a newly opened 7 Brew.