CareSouth Medical & Dental buys block in Mid City North

CareSouth Medical & Dental has purchased an entire block in Mid City North, acquiring a 2-acre parcel of land between Scenic Highway, Gayosa Street, North 20th Street and Spanish Town Road.

The business, represented by Capitol City Family Health Center Inc., bought the property from Raven’s Outreach Center for $350,000.

CareSouth is a private nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center that provides community-based medical, dental and behavioral health services at its main location in Baton Rouge and in satellite clinics in Donaldsonville, Plaquemine and Zachary.

Elifin Realty broker Mark Segalla represented the seller in the deal, while Tyrone Ledet of Legacy Real Estate Services represented the buyer.