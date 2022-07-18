Capital Region remains a seller’s market as new listings, inventory drop from year ago

Over the past year, Greater Baton Rouge has seen decreases in closed and pending home sales, new listings, and inventory of homes for sale, signaling that the region continues to be a seller’s market.

According to the latest market statistics from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, June 2022 saw new listings decrease by 6.3%, pending sales fall 23.6%, and closed sales drop by 18.1%, all from the same month last year.

The numbers were more favorable to sellers, with the median sale price rising 6.1% to $257,925, and days on market plummeting by 41.3%. The inventory of homes for sale decreased 2% to 1,789.

Median sale prices rose 2.3% to $273,618 in Ascension Parish and 6.7% to $240,000 in Livingston Parish. Meanwhile, East Baton Rouge Parish saw a 10.2% increase to $270,000. Homes in Ascension Parish spent only 18 days on market, the lowest in the region.

See the full report.