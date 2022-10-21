Capital Region home seller profits down in third quarter but still up from last year

Profit margins on median-priced single-family home and condo sales in the Baton Rouge metro area were down about 13% in the third quarter compared to the second, new data shows

But while the housing market appears to be cooling off, profit margins remain high by historical standards and are up nearly 17% compared to the third quarter of last year.

“Rapidly rising mortgage rates have not only resulted in fewer home sales, but have begun to impact home prices as well,” says Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM, which compiled the data from markets nationwide. “It’s very likely that home prices will continue to weaken in many markets in the coming months.”

Capital Region sellers saw an average profit of $59,950 in the third quarter, compared to $69,000 during the previous three-month period and $51,288 during the third quarter of 2021.

Typical profit margins fell quarter to quarter in 127 of 186 metro areas with enough data to analyze, though returns were up year over year in 145 of them.