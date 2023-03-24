Capital Region home flippers saw higher profits in 2022

Capital Region home flippers realized an average profit of $65,000 in 2022, compared to $50,000 the previous year, new data shows.

That runs counter to a national 3% decline in the average return on investment, reports real estate data firm ATTOM, which counts flips as houses or condos bought and sold within 12 months. The average profit margin reflects the difference between the purchase and sales price and does not include renovation expenses.

As would be expected in the cooler market, the average number of days on market for flips increased from 142 to 182 in the Baton Rouge metro area, while the national average went from 152 to 164. Flips represented 6% of total sales locally, compared to a national average of 8.4%.

Flipping frequency increased 14% nationwide last year and was up 96% in the Capital Region. The only metro areas where home flipping rates decreased from 2021 to 2022 were New Orleans (rate down 8.2%) and Green Bay, Wisconsin (down 2.9%).