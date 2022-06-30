Capital Region buyers increasingly challenged to find affordable homes

Finding an affordable home is increasingly difficult for Capital Region buyers, a new report shows.

The local market remains healthy and homes that are priced right are selling quickly, but the tight supply, along with rising interest rates and flood insurance costs, present challenges, says Carolyn Webber with RE/MAX Real Estate Group.

“I just don’t think the new construction can keep up with demand,” she says.

Houses in the $250,000 to $400,000 price range are scarce, Webber says. And as interest rates rise, a buyer that may have qualified for a $300,000 house may find themselves priced out.

Real estate data firm ATTOM compares median home prices to average wage data to create an “affordability index.” In the Capital Region’s largest markets, the index was down 15% in Ascension Parish, 16% in East Baton Rouge and 12% in Livingston in the second quarter of this year.

Nationwide, median-priced single-family homes and condos were less affordable in the second quarter compared to historical averages in 97% of counties across the nation with enough data to analyze, ATTOM found. That was the most since 2007, just before the national housing market crashed.