ExchangeRight, a California-based real estate investment firm, purchased the Walgreens at 5955 Airline Highway for $6.1 million in a deal recorded last week.

The 2.2-acre property was sold by another California-based company, T M 1 Investment LLC.

ExchangeRight owns a number of retail stores across the country including seven Dollar General and two Family Dollar stores in Baton Rouge.

A representative for ExchangeRight could not be reached by this afternoon’s publication deadline.