California company buys Gonzales apartment complex for $77M 

A California-based investment firm has closed on the 336-unit Silver Oaks Apartments in Gonzales for $76.9 million, according to an announcement from diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers.

Silver Oaks Apartments was constructed in 2018 as part of the 28-acre Silver Oaks planned development.

As a Class A apartments community, Silver Oaks has stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryers, custom cabinetry and granite countertops.

Colliers Louisiana, led by Albert Elmore, was the transactional broker in the sale for both the purchaser and the seller-—Silver Oaks Apartments LLC.