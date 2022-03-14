Cadence Bank, after BancorpSouth merger, opening branch on Corporate

Cadence Bank will open its first Baton Rouge branch after purchasing a 3.5-acre lot on Corporate Boulevard at the end of last year.

The bank likes the area’s demographics, says listing agent George Kurz of Kurz and Hebert, who represented the property’s seller, and it especially likes the amount of business traffic in that area.

The two-story building will sit on about 2 acres between Louisiana National Bank and The Reserve At Cedar Lodge.

Cadence Bank merged with BancorpSouth under the Cadence Bank name in October. Cadence has more than 400 locations across the Gulf South.

Cadence purchased the property from Summa Professional Office Park LLC for $2.3 million. Edward Rotenberg of Saurage Rotenberg represented the buyer.