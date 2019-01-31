Office warehouse being developed off Sherwood Common

A seven-acre tract along Sherwood Common Boulevard has been cleared to begin construction of Buckhead II Commercial Center, which will encompass 78,000 square feet of office, warehouse and storage space when completed this fall.

The facility will be built about 300 feet north of Buckhead Business Center, an office warehouse condominium development built 10 years ago by Grey Hammett and Phillip Haddad.

The existing center—also along Sherwood Common, between Coursey Boulevard and Airline Highway—is home to eight mostly industrial and service companies that occupy four different 12,000-square-foot buildings.

Space will be available for sale or lease at the new development, which could house close to 30 businesses, estimates Hammett, who is developing the project for principal owner Mike Leggett.

Hammett is meeting with engineers today to determine how many buildings can fit on the property. Pre-leasing and pre-selling activity will soon take place for “higher-end, industry and service companies,” Hammett says.

“I’m taking what I learned from Buckhead and bringing it to clients,” says Hammett, who a few months ago launched his own firm after parting ways with Mike Falgoust & Associates.

Construction will begin within the next three months. Meanwhile, he’s also working on a shopping center at the corner of Pecue Lane and Perkins Road. He recently secured a 24-hour medical clinic and has plans to attract more retail tenants throughout the year.