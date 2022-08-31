BRG completes $1.9M purchase of land to allow for Midway Connector

Baton Rouge General has completed its $1.9 million purchase of 2.8 acres in the Baton Rouge Health District, Bill Jeansonne of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate confirms.

The property was purchased from the Messina family, who was represented in the transaction by Jeansonne.

This tract is a strategic piece of the puzzle for moving ahead with the Midway Connector project. The Messina family opposed having Midway Road extend onto its land, and initiated an amendment to remove it from the property in the Master Street Plan. But the completion of the sale allows BRG to drop the amendment and move forward with extending the road south to connect with Perkins Road.