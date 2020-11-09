BREW Agency relocating to Perkins Road garden office park

BREW Agency, a Baton Rouge-based advertising and creative firm, is planning to move its offices into the Perkins 8 garden office development on Perkins Road by Pecue Lane, across the street from The Royal Standard.

The move from its Siegen Lane office is largely being driven by the need for more space to accommodate growth, says CEO Marie Brewer Powell. Also, she says, the new office space will have a layout more conducive for creative work by her 10-person team.

“There’s lots of flexibility for design on the inside,” says Powell, who launched the company in 2010.

Construction on the nearly 3,000-square-foot building—located in the right rear corner of the garden office park being developed by Donnie Jarreau—is projected to be finished by June 2021.