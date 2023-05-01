Bogie’s owners purchase bar property for $1.05M

The owners of popular LSU-area bar Bogie’s purchased the bar’s property on East Boyd Drive for $1.05 million this week, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Ross Cook, Tyler Lourens and Clayton Mahaffey bought the Bogie’s location through their business entity MCL Management Group LLC from Michael Butler.

The current ownership group took over Bogie’s in July 2019, after Aaron “Mugsy” Saulnier received an eviction notice for failing to pay rent. At the time, he reportedly owed Butler $92,000, as reported in Daily Report.

Saulnier filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection shortly after the bar was shut down.

Cook and Lourens, who both previously worked at Bogie’s, purchased the bar’s trademark rights and signed a five-year lease several months after its closure. They reopened the watering hole in November 2019.

Records show that Butler had owned the property since 1999, when he purchased it for $90,000.