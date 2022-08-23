Bluebonnet office building sells for $1.2M

A south Baton Rouge office building near Brew-Bacher’s Grill on Bluebonnet Boulevard sold for just over $1.21 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The roughly 6,572-square-foot building is divided into three separate office condominium units. Current occupants include MetaGlow and Dupree Construction Co., the latter of which was also the seller. Dupree purchased the building in 2011 for about $1 million.

The buyers were husband and wife real estate investors Fangting Liang and Xiurong Li of Baton Rouge.