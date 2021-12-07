Best Buy property in Bluebonnet Parc sells for $9M

Netstreit, a Dallas-based real estate investment trust company, bought Best Buy in the Bluebonnet Parc Shopping Center for $9.1 million on Thursday.

BBP Partners LLC bought the entire shopping center, which is anchored by Best Buy and includes other retailers like Buy Buy Baby and David’s Bridal, for $17 million in August. BBP Partners sold the Best Buy portion to Netstreit.

Netstreit owns over 290 properties, says Will Adams of Property One, who helped broker the deal. The properties include several Best Buys and several locations in Louisiana.

The shopping center was put on the market originally in 2019 by then-owner Viking Partners Bluebonnet LLC, but was pulled due to tenant issues.

A representative for Netstreit could not be reached by this morning’s publication deadline.