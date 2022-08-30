BBB sells downtown headquarters building, will lease temporary location

The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana has sold its downtown headquarters on Main Street for $675,000, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Carmen Million, president and CEO of BBB’s chapter in Baton Rouge, says the organization hasn’t decided on its new home yet, but the immediate plan is to lease a temporary location that’s more visible and accessible to the community while continuing to search for a permanent site.

“Our main goal is to put the BBB in a location where the public can find us, and where we are more visible,” she explains.

Don’t Delay Coastal LLC purchased the multistory building near the Russell B. Long Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse. The company’s registered agents are Gonzales-based personal injury attorneys André Gauthier and Jody Amedee, according to filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.