Baum’s to remain open on Perkins following $1M sale of building

Baum’s Fine Pastries and Chocolates will remain open at 10550 Perkins Road following today’s $1.08 million sale of the building and property.

Baum’s owners Tim and Debbie Landry will lease the property from the new owner, Bryan Naquin, who bought it through Diligent Investments LLC.

Naquin will move his business, Acadian Home Theatre & Automation, into the warehouse behind the bakery, says Mathew Laborde of Elifin Realty, who represented the sellers in the deal. Travis Thornton and Jonathan Starns, both with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, represented the buyer.

The half-acre property has two buildings: the 3,485-square-foot bakery and 5,614-square-foot building in the back that includes warehouse, office and residential space. The building was listed in October for $1.25 million.

Founded in 1934, Baum’s Fine Pastries and Chocolate has had a Florida Boulevard location since the ‘60s. The Perkins Road location—situated near the Bluebonnet Boulevard intersection—opened in 2003.

As Tim Landry told Daily Report in October, not much has changed at Baum’s through the years aside from a few technological adjustments. The recipes have remained the same and the bakery still creates all their fillings and icings in-house.

Tim and Debbie Landry will retire soon, at which point their son, Jason Landry, and his wife, Kelly, will take over the reigns of the family business.