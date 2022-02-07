Baton Rouge’s biggest commercial real estate deals of 2021

After the pandemic bogged down sales in 2020, local commercial deals rebounded last year. Once again, multifamily developments dominated Business Report’s list of top sales, with nine out of the year’s top 10 deals being apartment complex sales.

As in years past, most of the apartment complexes were scooped up by out-of-state investment buyers.

“Rate affordability, the low cost of capital and an increase of supply of equity capital—those factors drove investors into real estate last year, where multifamily properties attract most investments because it’s considered to be a lower risk profile of real estate,” says Wesley Moore, an appraiser with Cook, Moore, Davenport and Associates, noting that the amount of cash available made local and out-of-town buyers more aggressive. “It was not a normal year for the market.”

