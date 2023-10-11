Baton Rouge veterinary hospital, office property change hands 

A couple of $1 million-plus deals were filed this week changing ownership of commercial properties on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge.

Shore Capital Real Estate Partners, which operates offices in Chicago and Nashville, bought the Perkins Road Veterinary Hospital property from longtime owners Curt and Jennifer Ritchie. The Ritchies bought the clinic in 2000 and transitioned the business to focus on small animal medicine and surgery.

Shore bought the property, on Perkins Road near Rouzan, for $1.6 million, according to the deal filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Over the years, Shore has purchased several medical and veterinary facilities across the South, according to its online portfolio.

In a separate transaction filed Wednesday, Brad Oster, through Pecue Park 4 LLC, bought property in the Pecue Park office development for $1.1 million. Friedrichs Square Investments, represented by Donald Oster Jr., is listed as the seller.

Located on the corner of Perkins Road and Pecue Lane, the Class A development features some 40,000 square feet of retail space and 15,000 square feet of office space across six buildings.