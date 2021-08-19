Baton Rouge sees nation’s largest year-over-year housing supply drop in July

The Baton Rouge metro area saw the nation’s largest year-over-year decline in active housing supply in July, with supply dropping by 51%, according to a report on the country’s 85 largest metros from real estate brokerage firm Redfin.

On top of dwindling supply, the median price of homes sold nationwide in July was up nearly 20% from a year earlier to a record high $385,600. In Baton Rouge, it rose 8.8% to $241,500 when compared to July 2020, but the median sales price in July was down slightly (1.4%) compared to June.

Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather says that while the price trend continues to fuel an affordability crisis, the market is becoming somewhat less competitive for homebuyers, with demand softening enough that homes aren’t flying off the market quite as fast or for as much above list price as they were in the spring.

Only two of the 85 metros tracked by Redfin posted a year-over-year increase in the number of active listings of homes for sale: Milwaukee (+3%) and Columbus, Ohio, (+0.1%). The biggest year-over-year declines in active housing supply in July were in Baton Rouge, North Port, Florida, (-51%) and Raleigh, North Carolina (-44%). See the report.