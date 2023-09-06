Baton Rouge rental market begins to stabilize

After posting significant rent increases since the beginning of the pandemic, the Baton Rouge apartment market is seeing rents start to stabilize.

Rental rates have increased 19.5% in Baton Rouge since March 2020, according to a new report from ApartmentList, but since August, rates have remained static. Year over year, rates have decreased 3.7%, which follows the national trend of a slight cooling in rent increases this year.

In comparison, New Orleans has seen its rental rates increase 7% while Lake Charles has seen a 2% increase since March 2020. Lafayette led the state with a nearly 28% increase since the pandemic began. This year, those markets have also seen rent increases taper.

High mortgage rates and home prices are keeping families renting for longer periods, according to The Wall Street Journal. A rise in crime and homelessness in several big cities has some renters looking to the suburbs, which is driving up rents and fueling concerns about rental affordability in those areas.

The gap between urban and suburban apartment rents could start closing soon, as developers build more apartments in suburban areas, increasing competition and potentially slowing rent growth. In some areas, suburban apartment rents are quickly approaching the cost to rent a single-family home.

