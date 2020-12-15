Baton Rouge Realtors change rules: No more ‘$10 and OVC’ allowed on the MLS 

The Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors has updated its regulations to require brokers to record the actual sale price of property transactions in the Multiple Listing Service, which will make it more difficult for buyers and sellers to keep a property sale price out of the public record.

The rule change, which went into effect in November, states that the sales price of a property must be recorded as “the amount of money or consideration paid and/or given at closing in exchange for the transfer of ownership of a property,” according to an explanation of the change on the GBRAR website. “In the event the recorded sales price differs from the actual sales price, the actual sales price shall be reported to the service.”

Local realtors were alerted to the change earlier this week and are elated.

“I’m thrilled to death,” says longtime agent Jerry Del Rio. “It had gotten to the point where all these prices were all over the board because no one had any idea what they were selling for. I think this is wonderful.”

The change came in response to the growing number of buyers and sellers in recent years, who have opted not to record the actual sale price of transactions, either in legal documents or the MLS. Instead, they list a nominal fee, such as $10 or $100 “and other valuable considerations.”

The practice has drawn widespread criticism from real estate brokers as well as appraisers because it makes it more difficult to determine market values without access to recent sales data of comparable properties.

The GBRAR rules only apply to what is recorded in the MLS and does not affect state law, which continues property sale prices to remain secret. But it ensures that if the buyer or seller uses a licensed broker to represent them in the deal, the actual sale price will be recorded in the MLS.

“Under no circumstance shall the recorded sales price replace, supersede and/or substitute the actual sales price (in the MLS),” the rule says.

Local appraiser Wesley Moore, who has been a frequent critic of keeping actual sales prices out of the public record, says he is glad to see the rule change, though he notes that it could motivate more buyers and sellers to keep their properties off the MLS altogether.

“I applaud the move,” he says. “My only concern would be that brokers with clients that want to keep transaction prices confidential might choose to discontinue participation or membership in GBRAR and MLS to no longer have to comply with that requirement.”

GBRAR Executive Vice President Ken Daimann did not return calls seeking comment before this afternoon’s deadline.