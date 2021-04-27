Baton Rouge ranks in bottom 10% of emerging housing market index 

Baton Rouge came in at No. 281 in The Wall Street Journal’s new emerging housing market index, which ranks 300 residential real estate markets. The New Orleans/Metairie and Monroe housing markets beat Baton Rouge, coming in at 233 and 276, respectively, with all of Louisiana’s other housing markets trailing the Red Stick.

In order to help homebuyers decide on the best place to make investments in residential real estate, The Wall Street Journal collaborated with Realtor.com to rank which housing markets are expected to provide both a strong return on investment—and are a nice place to live.

The best place in the U.S. according to this ranking was the town of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, a lakeside town near the Washington border. After Coeur d’Alene, the top metro areas in the ranking are Austin, Texas, Springfield, Ohio, and Billings, Montana. Spokane, Washington, just across the state border from Coeur d’Alene, ranks fifth.

While other market-by-market comparisons focus only on housing metrics, this index also looks at nonhousing indicators to help identify places that are not only good places to invest, but also where people are likely to enjoy living.

The overall methodology for the ranking explored two main areas: real-estate markets (50%) and economic health (50%). Those two areas comprise eight key indicators: Real estate supply, real estate demand, median home listing price trends, unemployment, wages, regional price parities, amenities, commute times, foreign-born residents and small businesses. See the full ranking.