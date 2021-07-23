Baton Rouge pain clinic sold to Indiana health care real estate company

The Interventional Pain Management Center at Novamed Surgery Center on Bluebonnet Boulevard was sold to an Indianapolis health care real estate company for $6.1 million in a deal that closed Thursday.

The 11,277-square-foot medical office building was sold by Dr. John Michael Burdine, the former Louisiana State Board of Medical Practitioners president who previously worked at The Spine Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Baton Rouge.

Cornerstone Companies, a health care real estate company that owns more than 80 properties across the country, was the buyer. This appears to be its first property acquisition in Louisiana.

Burdine and Cornerstone Companies could not be reached for comment by this morning’s publication deadline.