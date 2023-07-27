Baton Rouge industrial real estate market sees dip

Sales in the industrial real estate sector for Baton Rouge dipped last month as the market remains underbuilt and undersupplied.

The dollar volume of industrial sales dipped 5.6%, bringing the 12-month total dollar volume of sales to $65.9 million, according to the latest monthly commercial real estate report from Elifin Realty.

The deal velocity for the market is also down 5.15%. The trailing 12-month sales count dropped to 74 at the end of June, as compared to 78 from the month prior.

While property values remain at an all-time high, they dropped slightly in June, falling 0.67% to $68.35.

The Capital Region’s industrial real estate sector has historically been underbuilt and undersupplied since 2013, according to the Baton Rouge TRENDS real estate report. Despite delivering more than 4.6 million square feet of bulk distribution warehouse space in 2022, the market absorbed more than 4.9 million square feet and the vacancy rate dropped to a record low 1.97%.

