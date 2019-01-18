Baton Rouge broker buys RE/MAX First

Baton Rouge real estate broker, Doug Ferris, today announced that he and his wife, Julie Ferris, have purchased RE/MAX First, where Doug Ferris has been a licensed agent for 18 years.

RE/MAX First, opened in 1999 as a residential brokerage firm, provides residential and commercial sales and leasing services and employs 70 agents and staff. In 2018, RE/MAX First brokered more than $238 million in sales and leasing volume, according to an acquisition announcement.

Doug Ferris, the new owner and managing broker, says he plans to build a new, strong property management division to service property owners’ and investors’ leasing and management needs.

Doug Ferris has been an associate broker for 11 years handling commercial real estate with RE/MAX First. Julie Ferris received a real estate license since 2014 and her law license since 2004. She practices law in Baton Rouge, mainly handling property, family law, and contract case work.