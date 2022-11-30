Baton Rouge-area home prices predicted to rise 7.1% in 2023

Home prices in the Baton Rouge area are predicted to rise 7.1% next year due to an expected 5.1% decline in the number of closed sales, according to a recent report from Realtor.com.

This means that 2023 could still be a good time to sell a home in Baton Rouge, if you can find a buyer willing to pay the expected fixed-term mortgage rate of 7.4%, which could come down to 7.1% by year’s end.

“Higher costs will lead to fewer closings, but that doesn’t mean homebuying will stop entirely in 2023,” says Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com.

Due to higher fixed-term mortgage rates, some buyers may look to secure adjustable rate mortgages instead, banking on their rates to decrease over time.

Nationally, home sales are expected to drop 14.1% to 4.53 million in 2023, the lowest level of sales since 2012, and the median price is predicted to rise 5.4% year over year. Rents are also expected to increase 6.3%. Read the full report.