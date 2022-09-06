Bardwell Homes purchases 57 lots in Livingston Parish for $3.4M 

Baton Rouge-based Bardwell Homes announced this week it has purchased 57 lots for $3.4 million in Livingston Parish.

The closing was recorded Aug. 31, resulting in an average lot price of $60,000. Bardwell Homes is the exclusive builder and is offering a mix of speculative and pre-sold floor plans priced from the $300,000s. The lots are located in Watson off of Cane Market Road in the Live Oak School District.

Construction on the first homes will commence in October with the first residents moving in during spring of next year, the company says.

Known for construction in communities throughout the Baton Rouge area, Bardwell Homes is currently building in several locations across Louisiana, including Rouzan and Inniswylde in Baton Rouge, Magnolia Square in Central and TerraBella in Covington.