Bardwell Homes buys 33 lots in Inniswylde subdivision 

Baton Rouge-based Bardwell Homes purchased 33 lots in the Inniswylde subdivision off Bluebonnet Boulevard for nearly $3.8 million in a sale that closed Tuesday. The seller was RD Development, represented by Joshua Rivet and Steven Duplechain.

Inniswylde is a 70-lot development with 37 lots already sold to individuals and custom home builders. Approximately 15 homes have been sold to date. In this week’s deal, Bardwell Homes founder Scott Bardwell purchased the remaining lots in the subdivision.

The houses Bardwell plans to construct in Inniswylde will range from $525,000 to over $650,000 and will be a mix of one- and two-story floor plans, with an average price of about $250 per square foot of living area. Buyers will have a choice of floor plans, elevations and finishes, making the houses semi-customizable.

While home sales in Inniswylde have averaged eight to 10 per year, Bardwell says he thinks building on the remaining lots will increase activity as more people learn about the community.