Bardwell acquires more lots in The Lakes at Harveston for $1.2M

Bardwell Homes bought 10 lots in The Lakes at Harveston for $1.2 million this week.

This latest acquisition is part of a multi-lot purchase agreement totaling over 30 lots for Bardwell at the 1,400-acre planned community off of Bluebonnet Boulevard being developed by Mike Wampold and John Fetzer.

Bardwell says in a company announcement that it plans to build a mix of one- and two-story homes on alley and traditional lots with prices beginning in the low $600,000 range. The Lakes is one of two subdivisions in the traditional neighborhood development, with the other being The Preserve at Harveston.

Wampold and Fetzer broke ground on Harveston in 2013. In addition to single family and multifamily residences, there are plans for the development to contain a 575-acre commercial district anchored by a supermarket, church, sheriff’s substation and fire station.

A new K-12 charter school, Great Hearts, is also under construction and is scheduled to open later this year.

The Metro Council approved the creation of an Economic Development District for Harveston in December 2019, enabling 2% of any new sales taxes generated within the district—an estimated $2 million a year—to help cover the development’s costs.